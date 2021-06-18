On the Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock.

OTB opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.46.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

