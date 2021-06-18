ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

