ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $81.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.