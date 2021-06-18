ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.