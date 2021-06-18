Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski Sells 1,700 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

