Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $77,277.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00730750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00084032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.