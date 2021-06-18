Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 779,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 257,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.