Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

SLRC opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SLR Investment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

