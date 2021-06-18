Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.
SLRC opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SLR Investment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
