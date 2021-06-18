Oppenheimer Weighs in on MSCI Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $505.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $506.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

