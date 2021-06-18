OREO Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OREO has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OREO has a market capitalization of $69,650.95 and approximately $19,132.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,589.43 or 1.00227786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00430074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00332794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.00762492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00073623 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

About OREO

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

