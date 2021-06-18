Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

