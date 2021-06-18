Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DNNGY stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

