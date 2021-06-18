Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR opened at $49.28 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.