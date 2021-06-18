Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at C$36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.10.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.30%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.