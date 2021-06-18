Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,580 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LON OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). The company had a trading volume of 132,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,110.46.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

