PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 370.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.58 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

