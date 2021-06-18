Pacific Global Investment Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

SAIA stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

