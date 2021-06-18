Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $42.55. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,193. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

