Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $2.36 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

CVX stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.