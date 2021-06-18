PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MPGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

