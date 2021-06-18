Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

PANW stock opened at $372.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

