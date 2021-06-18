Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.