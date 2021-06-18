Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.98. 1,748,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.30. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$34.98 and a one year high of C$53.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

