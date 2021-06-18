Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,317 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

