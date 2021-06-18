Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.