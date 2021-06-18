Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 228,601 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.20 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares valued at $1,472,429. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.