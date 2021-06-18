Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 3,051,366 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

