Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Short Interest Update

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.0 days.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Pao Novatek stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $222.00. Pao Novatek has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.25.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

