Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 12,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

