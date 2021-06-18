Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE PK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

