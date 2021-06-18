PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $323.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

