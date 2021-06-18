Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $49.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.64 million and the lowest is $48.60 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $200.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $200.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.00 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several research firms have commented on PGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $342,956. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

