Pecaut & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 321,684 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 647,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 69,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

