Pecaut & CO. Buys 600 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.68. 43,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,585. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.