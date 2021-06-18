Pecaut & CO. Has $5.43 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.61. The company had a trading volume of 183,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.