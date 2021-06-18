Peercoin Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $47,518.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000251 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,987,313 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

