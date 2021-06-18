Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

