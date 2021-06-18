Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Up to $32.93

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $33.64. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 14,870 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

