Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$41.61 and last traded at C$41.58, with a volume of 421937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.22.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$22.39 billion and a PE ratio of -47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.