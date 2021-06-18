Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$39.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 90.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.89.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,044. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.