Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 115 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

