Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Personalis worth $89,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PSNL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.