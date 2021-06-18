Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PFE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

