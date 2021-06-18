Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $128.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.01 million to $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.38 million to $528.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 11,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,760. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

