PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

RCS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,792. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

