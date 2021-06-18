Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,225 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alteryx worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.44. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,310 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

