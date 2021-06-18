Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,369 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $103,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $46.78 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13.

