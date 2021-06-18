Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

