Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

