Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 880 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,379,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 485,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

